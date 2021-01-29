Since 1958, Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC. has been offering full service funerals and attending to the needs of our community with compassion, care, and efficiency. Our family-owned business prides itself on growing with the families it serves and having deep roots in the community. Embracing both traditional values and diversity in honoring the individual spirit, Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC. offers a variety of Funeral and Cremation Services to suit your wishes and your budget. We also are glad to answer any questions you may have regarding funeral pre-arrangements and how to go about arranging for and paying for a funeral service ahead of time. We hope you will consider us your source for compassionate care and exemplary service. Our pledge is to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail.

Our facility is known for its Victorian charm and homelike atmosphere. Built in the late 1800’s, the funeral home features large rooms with decorative ceilings, columns, and an elegant, yet comfortable decor. Over the years the facility has been extensively updated to provide families with the utmost in comfort at a difficult time in their lives. The funeral home is handicapped accessible with no steps to climb and it has ample parking.

Cristopre O. Nawrocki was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1980 and went on to attend St. Bonaventure University graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration in 1984. He then attended Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science graduating in 1986. He is the funeral home owner and also a funeral director at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.

264 East State Street

Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 (724) 347-7011