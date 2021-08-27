Guy F. Fragle, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy F. Fragle, Jr., age 78, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Guy was born January 12, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Guy F., Sr. and Katherine (Bilunka) Fragle.



He was married to the former Lorene (Sampson) Marsh and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2017.



Guy was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School and he also attended Ohio Northern University and Youngstown State University.

He worked as a general manager and logistics manager for Ambrosia Coal and Construction in New Castle, Pennsylvania, for 35 years and was an entrepreneur, later in life.



He enjoyed playing his guitar, spending time with his family and friends and loved fine Italian food, cooking and entertaining.



Guy is survived by a daughter, Diane Fragle, of Kennesaw, Georgia; two sons, Guy (Maria) Fragle and Gary (Michelle) Fragle, both of Alpharetta, Georgia; a brother, Ron (Mary Ann) Fragle of Dallas, Texas and three grandchildren, Grace, Jacob and Beau Fragle.



A celebration of Guy’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sharpsville VFW.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Sharpsville VFW, 215 N. Walnut Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.



