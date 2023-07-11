HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grant E. “Butch” Foster, age 80, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2023 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born August 29, 1942 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Elmer and Beatrice (Settle) Foster.

He married the former Marianne Berkley, on June 7, 1974, and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2020.

Butch attended Eastbrook High School in Eastbrook, Pennsylvania.

He served his country in the Airforce during the Vietnam War.

He worked for CSX Railroad as an Engineer for over 30 years before his retirement.

Butch liked dancing, watching football, working on computers and most of all spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Farrell VFW Post 5286, the Sharon Slovenian Home, the Farrell Slovak Home and the American Legion.

Survivors include three daughters, Tammy Peterson and Lori Foster, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Lisa Wojetch, of Spokane, Washington, four sons, Ronald Foster, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Charles Roberts, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, George Roberts of Franklin, Pennsylvania, and David McGillis, of Manhattan, Kansas, a brother, Harry Foster of Volant, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Diane Hoffman, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, and Sandra Lutz, of Volant, Pennsylvania, 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Ronald Foster and a son John McGillis.

A celebration of Butch’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

