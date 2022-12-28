SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace I. (Temple) Miles, age 92, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Whispering Oaks, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born March 3, 1930, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (Brady) Temple.

She married William Clarence Miles on July 3, 1953, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2013.

Grace graduated from New Wilmington High School and West Minster College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

She began teaching for the Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Hermitage, teaching Pre-kindergarten and also taught as a substitute teacher for several schools throughout the valley.

A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, she was very active in the church. She attended the Presbyteers Sunday school Class and helped out in the kitchen and with the Christmas programs. She was also very active with the Salvation Army, its senior group and food pantry.

Grace is survived by two daughters, Jenny Miles, of Fontana, California, and Barbara (David) Johnson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son William “Howard” (Patty) Miles, of Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania, and four grandchildren, Sarah and Kyle Miles and Jason and Amanda Johnson.

She was preceded in death by a brother Charles Temple.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon Pa. 16146 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.