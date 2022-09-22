SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. (Marrow) Mills, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence.

Gloria was born December 6, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline (Agostinella) Marrow.

She married Jeffrey A. Smegal in 1969 and he survives in Mercer, Pennsylvania. On November 19, 2003 she married Ronald E. Mills and he also survives in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Gloria was a Sharon High School graduate, Class of 1969.

She worked as a laborer for Wheatland Tube and also waitressed at different clubs and restaurants.

She enjoyed spending time and caring for her grandchildren, going to casinos and gardening.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Yvonne M. (Frank) Harkless, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a son Raymond J. Smegal, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, two stepdaughters, Sherry (Tero) Haukka, of Saugas, California, and Wendy (Bernie) Shea, of North Carolina, a stepson Andy (Anna) Mills of Grove City, Pennsylvania, one grandchild Megan, five step grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Marrow.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Oakwood Cemetery, 600 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating, Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State Street, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevsnsonfuneralhome.net.

