SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda J. (Moore) Kantner Yakell, age 80, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida, while visiting her daughter.

Born February 12, 1942, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Frances (Mason) Moore.

Glenda was a 1960 graduate of Greenville high School and also attended Dye’s Beauty School.

She worked for 32 years for JC Penneys as a sales associate, until her retirement in 2010.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and in her spare time, she liked to travel, read, gamble and do puzzles.

Glenda is survived by her husband Robert A. Yakell, Sr., whom she married on December 17, 1992, her children, Thomas Kantner and his wife Karole, Felicia Facemeyer and her husband Gary, Samantha Barborak and her husband Michael and Charles “Tug” Kantner and his wife Tawnee, step children, Todd Yakell, Veronica Yakell, Robert “Bobby” Yakell and Kelly Yakell, grandchildren, Taylor Kantner, Georgia Kantner, Laney Kantner and her fiancé’ Cody McNicol, Aurora Barborak, Michael Pawluk and his fiancée’ Brooke Hickman, Jessica Pawluk and her partner Jafar Hawthorne, Adriane Farmer and her husband Jordan, Peter Pawluk, Gary Facemeyer and his fiancée’ Courtney Osborne and Gina Kantner and great-grandchildren, Briar Kantner and Amelia Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas W. Kantner and two sisters, Ellen Auchter and Louise Thompson.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon PA. 16146. A procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for St. John’s Episcopal Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Adam Trambley officiating. Burial will be in Corner House Christian Church Cemetery in Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-9959.

