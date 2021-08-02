George Richard Yurkon, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Yurkon, age 100, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Born November 3, 1920 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, George was the son of the late George and Anna (Jacobson) Yurkon.

He married the former Wanda Rose Fulton on June 7, 1947 and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2016.

George was a 1938 graduate of Sharon High School and also attended Youngstown State University for two years, earning a degree in Computer Programming.

He went to work for Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania, first as a tool and die machinist and later as a computer programmer. He retired in 1985 after 44 years of service.

George honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an electronics technician’s mate, second class on the PC 1183. George enlisted during the war as he felt it was his duty to serve his country. He made lifelong friendships with his shipmates while serving.

George was 32nd degree mason as a member of the New Castle consistory, joining in 1969, his local lodge was the S.V. Lodge No. 810, formerly the Sharon Lodge No. 668.

Additionally, he was the oldest living member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, serving as lay reader.

George and Wanda were very active volunteers. They started the Mercer County chapter of the United Ostomy Association in 1975. George had ostomy surgery and soon found a lack of local assistance for ostomates. He worked with local doctors, Dr. James Kolenich and Dr. Walter Beh, to learn and train others to assist local ostomates after surgery. George also was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, serving as an officer and assisting with fundraisers such as Daffodil Day. He additionally belonged to the Transfer Saddle Mates Club for many years and served as a committee member for the Transfer Harvest Home.

As a hobby, George liked to farm and always had a garden to tend to. He loved animals, always taking care of the stray dogs and cats that wandered onto the farm. He and his wife loved to travel across the country. In their later years they spent the winters with their son and daughter-in-law, in Texas.

George is survived by three daughters, Patricia J. Williams Pollifrone of Erie, Pennsylvania, Kathleen J. (Todd) Garrett of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Barbara L. Leali of Poland, Ohio; one son, Mark L. (Kim) Yurkon of Magnolia, Texas and daughter-in-law, Alice Williams of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, James R. Williams; his grandson, Keith D. Pollifrone; his brother, John Yurkon and four sisters, Alice Canady, Mary Yurkon, Anna Yurkon and Susan Yurkon.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Father Dennis Blauser officiating.

Burial will follow in Rickert Cemetery, Transfer, Pennsylvania, where the Reynolds V.F.W. Honor Guard will present full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mercer County Humane Society, Transfer, Pennsylvania or St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevesonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.