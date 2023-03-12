SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Pickens, Jr., age 84, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nugent’s Embassy Healthcare, with his family by his side.

Born July 13, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George A., Sr. and Harriet (Inglis) Pickens.

He married the former Patricia Bailey on July 10, 1976 and she survives at home.

George attended Sharon High School.

He worked for 37 years as a slitter at Sharon Steel before retiring. He also worked as the afternoon turn supervisor at the Buhl Club after retiring from Sharon Steel.

George was a little league baseball coach and faithfully attended Sharon High School football games. He liked to jog and compete in 5K races and was a member of the Buhl Club.

He was also a member of the Church of the Redeemer.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Pickens and a son, David Pickens both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, William (Kathy) Pickens of Iowa and Charles (Jodi) Pickens of Washington; three grandchildren, Michael (Sam) Ser, Allie Wilson and Kaitlin Wilson and six great-grandchildren, Cayla, Noah, Cameron and Braydon Ser, Ellie Wilson and Landon Ford.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Ralph Pickens.

There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time.

Cremation services provided by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

