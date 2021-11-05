Genevieve (Thomas) Hackett, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve (Thomas) Hackett, age 89, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, in O’Brien’s Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

Born April 29, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Pippins) Thomas.

She married Walter C. Hackett Sr. on May 19, 1951, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2019.

Genevieve attended Mercer High School and in her younger years, worked for Greens Floral Shop, after her marriage to Walter, she helped him run the family business, Hackett’s Carpet Store in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed baking cookies and traveling and also spending time at both her cottage in Ashtabula, Ohio, and her winter home in Avon Park, Florida. She was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene in Hubbard, Ohio.

Genevieve is survived by a daughter, Susan (Marlin) Craig, of Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, three sons Walter C. (Cynthia) Hackett Jr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Thomas (Pamela) Hackett, of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Bruce (Billie Jo) Hackett of Sharon, Pennsylvania, ten grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, four sisters and one grandson Stephen Hackett.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA ,16146.

A funeral service will take place at 5:00 p,m. from the Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Byus officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH, 44425.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.