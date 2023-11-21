DuBOIS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene P. Yarkovich, age 72, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, formerly of Herminie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side.

Eugene was born February 2, 1951, in Herminie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Edward and Rosella (McGrew) Yarkovich.

He married the former Cathy Somerfeld on September 1, 1990 and she survives at home.

Eugene was a graduate of Sewickley High School and served seven years in the Army National Guard.

He worked for most of his life as an outside sales representative for Pitt Industrial Supplies.

In his spare time, he liked to hunt, fish and was an avid golfer. He was a member of both the Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited.

In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by two sons, Matt Yarkovich of Herminie, Pennsylvania and Joe (Annelie) Yarkovich of Ashville, North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Dominique (Josh) Chandler, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Dean Eddy of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Evan, Austin, Kaden, Brennen, Jacob, Everleigh, Skyler, Gina and Danielle; three siblings and his dog, Lily.

There is no visitation or services at this time, a celebration of Eugene’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Eugene’s name, can be made to the Penn Highlands Hospice, 204 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting our website, stevensonfuneralhome.net.

