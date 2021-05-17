Esther A. Resele, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Esther A. (Barnes) Resele, age 92, formerly of 119 Buhl Boulevard, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, in John XXIII Nursing Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born July 22, 1928 in Point Marion, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Gordon L. and Neva J. (Campbell) Barnes.

She married George F. Resele on January 29, 1947 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2012.

Esther was a graduate of Sharon High School and the Paramount Beauty School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked as a crossing guard for the Sharon School District.

She was a member of East Side Disciples of Christ Church in Sharon and was also a former President of the Sharon VFW Woman’s Auxilary.

Esther is survived by one son, Kevin G. (Linda) Resele, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Joan Lake of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Sean (Nikki) Resele, Alicia (Christopher) Stanger, Erin Resele and her fiancé, Ed Hedglin and Mariah DiRaimondo and great-grandchildren, Ryan Connor Resele and Nadia Mitchell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Leonard.

No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold L. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

