SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old.

Mr. Ritter was born on June 2, 1939 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to Ernest and Dorothy Hunter Ritter.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1957 and was an active member of the thespian and yearbook clubs.

Wayne worked at Sharon Steel Mill for more than 30 years and at age 26 was the youngest person promoted to foreman. He was known to his coworkers as “Tex” and spent most of those years working in the cold rolled department. Although Sharon Steel closed, Wayne’s reputation for hard work and knowledge led him to consult and train with steel mills around the world for the last ten years of his career.

He was a devoted husband for 54 years and enjoyed creating a beautiful home with his wife. He loved working outside in his yard and garden and received many compliments over the years. In his younger years Wayne was a member of the Sharpsville Jaycees and the United States Air Force Reserves.

He was an active member of St. Mark’s Orthodox Church, Liberty Township, Ohio where he sat on their board of directors and volunteered his time for many projects and events.

Wayne was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren. He loved to play cards and spent many weekend evenings playing pinochle with his wife and other couples. Wayne also loved to play poker and enjoyed trips to the casino with his son and son-in-law.

After his wife died, Wayne moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina to be closer to his children.

He had a big personality and big heart and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Ritter) Bready and her husband, Doc and a son, David W. Ritter, all of Waxhaw, North Carolina; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Walker Ritter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon. A Panachida Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Visitation will also be held on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Mastroberte officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Church Cemetery.

