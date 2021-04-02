Elizabeth L. “Betty” (Banjak) Frye, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth L. “Betty” (Banjak) Frye, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, age 90, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born July 4, 1930 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Hoyney) Bandzak.

Betty graduated from Hickory High School.

She married Merle M. Frye on June 10, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2004.

She lived her days at her Hermitage home that she built with her husband of over 50 years where she enjoyed gardening and baking. Nut horns were her specialty. Her kitchen was the hub of her home. She made it a place of warm welcome. There was always coffee, tea and something sweet for anyone who dropped by – as well as Betty’s listening ear and compassionate heart.

Her life reflected her deep faith and love for Jesus. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, The Dorcas Society and the Social Ministry of the Church.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Susan (John) Brestelli, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, a son, Paul M. Frye, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, three grandchildren and their spouses, John and Laura Brestelli of Philadelphia, Charlie and Jennifer Chen of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania and Brian and April Frye of Worcester, Massachusetts and eight great-grandchildren, Luke and Grace Brestelli, Louisa, Sadie, Linus, Barnabas and Jude Chen and Lily Black.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John P. Banjak and an infant son John Merle Frye.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

Due to Covid -19 the funeral service will be private.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.