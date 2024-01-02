SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine June Davis, age 77, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Elaine was born December 26, 1946, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John F. and Beatrice M. (Swartz) Kincaid.

She married John Davis on July 20, 1968, and he survives at home in Sharon.

Elaine worked for 38 years for Niko and Lou’s Coney Island Restaurant, as a prep cook and working the counter, until her retirement in 2020.

She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, painting and making quilts. She was Baptist in faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Tammy Davis, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and a brother, Charles Kincaid, of Clark, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.