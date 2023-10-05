SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward W. Hawk, age 61, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Born January 15, 1962, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Thomas and Earla (Orndorff) Hawk.

He lived with his companion Pamela Sue Arnold for over 30 years and she survives at home.

Edward attended Sharon High School and worked as a Mill-Wright for HTP in Sharon.

In his spare time, he liked to play guitar, hunt, fish and work in his garden.

He is survived by a daughter, Megan Lynn Hawk, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and two sons, Kenneth E. Arnold, of Ohio and Corey L. Hawk, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a brother, Jerry Hawk, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and three sisters, Grace Morris, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Johnada Crawford, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Darlene Koser, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and one grandchild, Kyle David Hawk.

In keeping with Edward’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

