SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Barnes, age 87, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Barnsboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 18, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side.

Born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, on October, 14, 1937, he was the son of the late David and Matilda (Mulhollen) Barnes.

He married the former Nora Johnston, on January 6, 2007 and she survives at home.

Edward attended the Barnsboro School District and served his country in the U.S. Marines, during the Korean War. He also spent eight years in the Army Reserves.

Upon being discharged Edward worked for Penn Electric as a lumberjack for 35 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being in the woods, especially at his cabin in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the VFW in Spangler, Pennsylvania.

Surviving is a daughter, Desire’ Bernard and a son, William Barnes, both of Hastings, Pennsylvania; two stepdaughters, Vicky Dignall, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Juliann Moore of Bristolville, Ohio; two stepsons, Raymond Ortiz of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Kevin Johnston of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a brother, Donald Barnes, of Butler, Pennsylvania; a sister, Darlene Lamont of Altoona, Pennsylvania and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Barnes; four brothers, Bobby, Ralph, Earl and Paul Barnes; a sister, Betty Jean Siccarelli and an infant daughter, Ruth.

A gathering time will be held on Friday, December 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan of Central Community Church officiating.

