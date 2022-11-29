HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edith E. Fragle, age 98, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in UPMC Farrell Horizon.



Born June 7, 1924 in Worthington, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Cirillo DeNoble.



She was a 1942 graduate of Sharon High School and attended the former S. V. Commercial Institute.

In 1982, she retired from her career at Westinghouse, where she had worked in the Plant Production office for 40 years.



She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

She belonged to the Ave Maria Society, Westinghouse retirees, Fatima “500” Card Club and the AARP.



Edith enjoyed playing cards, Bridge, golf, baking cookies, cooking, walking in the park and was an avid reader.



She is survived by her children, Faye (Gary) Clark of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Beth (Charles) Boyd of Ponte Vedra, Florida; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Arlene Allen of California; her brother, Fred DeNoble of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred T. Fragle, whom she married on December 17,1965 and who passed away on August 24, 2013; three sisters, Christine Shick, Emma Bresky and Josephine Burke and one brother, Larry DeNoble.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.



Mausoleum entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



