Dorothy May (Powell) Posneck, Lackawannock Township, PA

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy May (Powell) Posneck, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

She was born May 14, 1922 at the residence of her parents, Frank and Florence A. (Campbell) Powell, in Lackawannock Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Posneck was a certified LPN and private caregiver.

Dorothy enjoyed trips to the mountains, visiting with friends, western movies and shopping.

She was a Jehovah Witness and a member of the Kingdom Hall in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, William Posneck, whom she married December 24, 1955, preceded her in death on December 27, 1996.

Mrs. Posneck is survived by two daughters, Charolette Serb Garnet, of Champion Township, Ohio and Mary Ann (Robert) Serb Good, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Frank, Harry, Elroy, William, Freddie and Raymond Powell, six sisters, Charlotte Allen, Ellen Hofius, Sadie Foulk, Madeline Kralevich, Martha Powell and Florence Powell and a grandson, Steven Finney.

Visitation and services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.