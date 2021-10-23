Doris Ann Steiner, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ann (Griffin) Steiner, age 83, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born January 22, 1938, in Adamsville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy Franklin and Mildred Jane (Allen) Griffin.

In August of 1956, she married the love of her life, William J. Steiner and he preceded her in death on, April 6th, 2021.

Doris was a 1955 graduate of Sharon high school and spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for her husband and five children.

She was a member of the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and was very active in the church. She served as a Sunday school teacher and missions director. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by one daughter, Judy (Frank) Bonanno, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four sons, William Jr. (Audrey) Steiner and Michael (Jacqueline) Steiner, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, David (Diane) Steiner of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jake (Cathy) Steiner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; one brother, Cecil Griffin of Sharon, Pennsylvania and one sister, Elaine Perry- Schwartz, of Sharon, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Baker and a brother, Leo Griffin.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., from the church, with the Rev and Brian Burke officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 3480 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.