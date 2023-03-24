SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. (Murray) Fragle, age 89 of Presto, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Born June 14, 1933, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Eileen (Sleigh) Murray.

She married Robert Fragle, who preceded her in death on December 11, 2003. She married her first husband Wilbert “William” Carothers on March 14, 1953, who also preceded her in death in June 1974.

Donna graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1951.

She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and AT&T for more than 45 years before retiring in 1996.

Donna was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping and living it up gambling and going on vacations but most of all she loved her family and watching her two grandsons grow.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wayne and her son-in-law, Raymond, both of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; her brother, Ronald Murray, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and grandsons, Harrison and Davis Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Carothers; brother, James Edward Murray and sister, Eileen Koelsch.

There will be a gathering time on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will follow at Noon from the funeral home, with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 750 Holiday Drive #110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

On-line condolences can be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.