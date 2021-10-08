Donald R. Struck, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Struck, age 72, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born December 8, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Donald was the son of the late George and Nellie (Vernille) Struck.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1966 and went on to Slippery Rock University where he gained his teaching degree.

Donald was a teacher for many years at Hickory High School and also worked as a sales associate at Goldstein’s Furniture. While at Hickory High School, Donald directed the school plays and musicals and also coached football. For the last 11 years, he has been directing the plays and musicals for the Area Community Theater of Sharpsville.

He also loved to read, liked watching NCIS, attending high school and college football games and was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Donald is survived by one brother, Robert G. Struck of Middletown, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Kathy Struck and a niece, Jennifer Struck of Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by one brother, William Struck.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

