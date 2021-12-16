HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald D. Coast, age 54, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.



Donald was born June 7, 1967 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Donald E. and Gaynor M. (Hockenberry) Coast.



He was a former member of the Free Methodist Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania. He attended Fairhaven school in Niles, Ohio and Slippery Rock College and he enjoyed watching football especially his beloved New York Giants.



Donald is survived by a sister, Judith and her husband, Adam Fenush, of Tallmadge, Ohio and a brother, Edwin P. Coast of Struthers, Ohio; one niece, Tiffany Victory and two nephews, Daelan Kaufman and Kenny Joe victory, along with four aunts and four uncles.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Neshannock Cemetery in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Special Olympics, at supportspecialolympics.org.



A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.