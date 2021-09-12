Dominick P. Zomparelli, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dominick P. Zomparelli, age 93, longtime resident of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

Dominick was born June 29, 1928 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to the late James and Victoria (Mele) Zomparelli.

On May 22, 1954, Dominick married the love of his life, the former Angela L. Rosati. She preceded him in death on January 31, 2013.

Dominick was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He served his country during the Korean War, first in the US Navy and then as a medic in the Marine Corp.

Upon returning home from the service, Dominick went to work for the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon, where he worked as a coil winder for 37 years, retiring in 1985, simultaneously working a second job while raising his family as a bartender at Zeka’s Tavern. He then went to work as a security guard for Howell Industries.

Dominick was a devoted family man, who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always there to help his children whenever they needed it and even helped his son, Dominick build his house.

He was also a very religious man and a devout member of St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Sharpsville. In his spare time, Dominick would make rosaries to send to missionaries in Africa. He was also a member of the Sharpsville American Legion and the Sharpsville VFW.

Survivors include two daughters, Laurie (Stephen) Burt and Vicky (Thomas) Davies of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three sons, James Zomparelli and his companion Debbie Sherman, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, who were Dominick’s caregivers these past few years, Dominick (Lori) Zomparelli, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jeffrey Zomparelli, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Alex Zomparelli, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Julia Palazzo, of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Burt, Anthony (Kayla) Burt, Michael (Ashley) Burt, Marlana Atallah, Dominick and Nicholas Zomparelli, Dominique (Sean) Haywood and Thomas Davies; ten great-grandchildren, Caroline, Sylvia, Brayden, Zachery, Maelynn, Logan, Gavin, Amelia, Jude and Harper; several nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and extended family, John and Colleen Toth, their daughter, Tammy Uy and her daughter, Vivian and their son, John M. Toth. He also leaves his dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Zomparelli; a sister-in-law, Ann (Grexa) Zomparelli; brothers-in-law, Nicholas and George Rosati and several aunts and uncles.

In keeping with Dominick’s wishes, visitation will be private, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, with Dr. Matthew Strickenberger officiating.

The Wheatland, Farrell, West Middlesex Honor Guard will perform full military honors. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, PA, 16150.

Arrangements are provided by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

