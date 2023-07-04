MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Devenna P. Cole, age 80, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at O’Briens Memorial Home, in Masury.

Born December 8, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emily (Zieminick) Carrier.

Devenna married Dennis R. Cole on June 16, 1962 and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2013.

A 1960 Brookfield High School Graduate, Devenna was a homemaker who enjoyed stamping cards and entertaining family and friends.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and the St. Joseph’s Ladies Guild.

Survivors include a daughter Amy Cole, of Girard, Ohio; two sons, Dennis J. (Jennifer) Cole, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Charles (Elizabeth) Cole, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; a brother, Charles (Carole) Carrier, of Brookfield, Ohio; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service for Devenna will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.