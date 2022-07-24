SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise R. “Dee” Van Tassel – Lake, age 68, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 21, 2022 at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Denise was born August 8, 1954 in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Ruth Anna (Lytle) Van Tassel.

She grew up and attended Greenville Area Schools.

Denise tended bars for many years as well as helped manage Davis Grill in Sharon, Pennsylvania and Spinner D’s in Masury, Ohio.

She was a social member of the VFW of Sharon and had been an active member of the ladies auxiliary as well.

A few of Dee’s greatest pleasures was playing bingo, hanging with her friends and tending to her garden. Her Passion was her love for animals, helping anyway she could from giving her time or donating what she could to animal shelters. Her heart not only went out to animals but also to people. If anyone needed something and she had it, she gave it, from filling prayer boxes to just listening. Dee was a flower of many colors with a smile as big as her heart.

Denise is survived by her fiancé, Allan Rumbaugh, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Frank Van Tassel of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Richard Van Tassel, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Kevin Van Tassel

and fiancé Gena Laverty of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Marsha Brindza of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Ruth Van Tassel and partner Art Prentice of Akron, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Van Tassel and three sisters, Marie Van Tassel, Sherry Vanditta and Sandy Watkins; a sister-in-law, Mary Van Tassel; nieces, Misty Van Tassel and Rochelle Vanditta and nephews, Russell Kahler and Eric Thayer.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Byron Dicky officiating.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.