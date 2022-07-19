SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Ann Carbo, 72, entered the kingdom of God, peacefully with family by her side, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Orchid Cove Nursing Facility, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Delores was born October 31, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of Helen Kowalski and Anthony Carbo.

Delores was a graduate of Brookfield High School and immediately following, moved to Daytona Beach, Florida where she lived and worked for several years. After attending Daytona Beach Community college, she later moved to Wichita, Kansas and earned her BA Degree in elementary education from Wichita State University, graduating magna cum laude.

After teaching for some time in Wichita, she moved back to Sharon, where she later had a son, the surviving, Domenic Medure.

Delores enjoyed bird watching and photography, watching and playing tennis and her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers! Her son and grandkids were the cornerstone of her life and who she loved more than words.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church and was devoted to her faith, throughout her entire life.

Anyone who knew her, always took away that she was one of the kindest, most gentle people they’d ever encountered and this will always be a part of her legacy and the mark she leaves on this world. She would want all who knew her to honor this legacy, by being there for others and acting in kindness as she did.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Carbo and Helen Kowalski; stepmother, Mildred Carbo and brother, Stephen Carbo.

Survivors are her son, Domenic Medure; four grandkids, Taylor Zamora, Nathan Steele, Kasen Steele and Michelina Medure and their mother, Tonya Medure; four sisters, Helene Carbo Nelson (Jim), Candy Carbo, Shirley Marshall (Jim) and Arlene Buchanan and two brothers, Anthony Carbo (Linda) and Joe Carbo (Matha).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Fr. Matt Ruyechan officiating.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers the family would like any contributions made to the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW #220, Washington, D.C. 20036.

