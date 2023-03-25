HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. (Mansfield) Myers, age 68, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Debra was born on October 25, 1954, in Ellenville, New York, the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Doris (Koewacich) Mansfield.

Debra attended Sharon High School and worked as a Stamper Press Operator for Howe Industries.

She married Dale Myers, September 16, 1977 and he survives at home.

In her spare time, she liked to play bingo and scratch off tickets. She also liked to Crochet and cook and loved flowers and Dolphins. She was a member of the Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department, working in the kitchen during their bingos and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Debra is survived by a daughter Megan (Thomas) Myers, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son Shawn Myers of Sharon, Pennsylvania, two brothers, Richard (Darlene) Mansfield, Jr., of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Keith (Akie) Mansfield, of Tacoma, Washington; a sister, Linda Balach, of Tacoma, Washington and three grandchildren, Camden, Mariah and Chase.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Chrissy Vukovich.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hermitage Good Fella’s, P.O. box 1011, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

