SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – One day before his birthday, Mr. David Kennedy, Sr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, departed Earth and ascended into Heaven on Tuesday May 31, 2022.

He was born on June 1, 1930 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, the son of the late James and Willie Mae (Mitchell) Kennedy.

He was educated in Winnsboro schools prior to his family’s relocation to the Shenango Valley.

On August 27, 1955, he was united in marriage to Rosa B. Elliott in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was employed by Shenango Incorporated in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, as a laborer and foreman for 44 years until his retirement in 1992.

Mr. Kennedy has been a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church since relocating to the area. There, he served on the board of trustees and sang in the male chorus, of which he was instrumental in forming.

Although he was known as diligent and hard-working, during his spare time Mr. Kennedy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was an avid fan of Cleveland professional sports, the Guardians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Mr. Kennedy leaves to cherish his memory, his family consisting of his loving wife of 66 years, Rosa B. Kennedy and his children Geraldine Pegues, Jacqueline Peagler (Maurice), David Kennedy, Jr., Cheryl Cannon (Walter) and Anthony Kennedy (Holly Hughes). He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Boulware (Willie Pfifer) and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceasing Mr. Kennedy were his parents; a brother; a sister and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue Farrell, PA 16121. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend Russell Penn and Reverend T. James Harrison officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

