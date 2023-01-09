SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Cole, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was 92 years old.

Dave was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1930, the son of the late Harold C. and Prudence M. (Stewart) Cole.

He was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School and a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 through 1954, with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea.

Dave was a lifetime member of Sharon First United Methodist Church, where he served and chaired many committees within the church over the years.

He worked as Vice President and Trust Officer at the former Mellon Bank in Sharon for many years. He began his banking career at the former Merchants & Manufacturers Bank in 1948.

He enjoyed baseball and playing golf.

He was the widower of the late Janice E. (Brown) Cole, whom he married on December 23, 1952. She died on June 11, 2004.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred M. (Millie) Langford and two brothers, H. Edwin “Ed” Cole and Willis C. (Will) Cole.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 13 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Sharon First United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kelley Schanely officiating. Full Military Honors will be performed by the Wheatland, Farrell, W. Middlesex, Area Honor Guard.

Interment will be private in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Donations in Dave’s memory may be made to Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

