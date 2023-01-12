HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Pustinger, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

Born January 28, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alexander and Kathryn (Franek) Pustinger.

He married the former Loretta Karsonovich on June 13, 1959 and she survives at home.

Daniel was a 1956 graduate of Farrell High School and went on to Duquesne University School of Pharmacy , where he graduated in 1960, with his Pharmacy Degree.

He worked as a pharmacist for 52 years, first for Hamilton Drug Stores and then his own store, Pustinger Pharmacy in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, and finally with Med Management in Tionesta, Pennsylvania. He also worked as part of the Shenango valley Narcotics Unit, working closely with the Farrell Police Department.

Daniel was a charter member of the Phi Delta Chi Fraternity. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Church of Notre Dame. In his spare time, he liked to hunt and fish.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Linda (Rudy) Salinas, of Stafford, Virginia, and Laura (Jim) Kerzwick , of Mars Hill, North Carolina, four sons, Daniel J. (Laurie) Pustinger, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, David (Dr. Suzanne Matunis) Pustinger, of Cincinnati, OH, Dennis (Ann) Pustinger, of Orlando, Florida, and John (Melissa) Pustinger, of Yulee, Florida, two brothers, Paul (Nicki) Pustinger, of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Tom (Nancy) Pustinger, of Rebok, South Carolina, two sisters Karolyn (Marty) Kardos and Kathryn (Eddie) Perdian, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Alexander Pustinger.

A memorial mass will be held on January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Notre Dame with Fr. Richard Allen officiating. Burial will be Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anova Hospice, 1101 Wilmington Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.