SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Agens, age 70, of Sharon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an illness.

Born June 5, 1952 in Ridgeway, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Swanson Agens.

He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania.

In 2007, he retired as a CNC operator at Cummins Engines in Jamestown, New York.

Dale was a gunsmith and gun collector, who also enjoyed restoring equipment, woodworking and building.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Cunningham Agens, who he married in 1995; his children, Michele (Chad) Nicodemus of Marysville, Ohio, Corie (Jeff Goeckel) Maxson of Jamestown, New York, Kristen (Christian) Kuharik of Sharpsville and Paul (Sandy) Agens of Lakeland, Florida; his grandchildren, Logan Brunswick, Xaverri Brunswick, Sophia Goeckel, Olivia Goeckel, Casey Kuharik, McKenna Agens; his brother, Bruce (Jean) Agens of Lotsville, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Simon L. Agens.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E State Street, Sharon PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Huntingdon County Memorial Gardens, Inc., Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

In leu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.