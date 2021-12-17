HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dakota A. Keck, age 24, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from complications of Covid 19, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Dakota was born July 9, 1997, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the son of Wayne R. keck and Julie A. (Frazzini) Klingensmith Frazier.

He attended Hickory High School and Keystone Charter School.

Dakota loved to play darts and was in the Penn Ohio Three Man Dart league at Happy Wood Lounge in Masury, Ohio. He also liked hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and dirt track racing. He was member of the Farrell Slovenian Home and the New Deal Club in Farrell.

He is survived by his mother Julie A. (Frazzini) Klingensmith and stepfather James Frazier,who helped raise him for 22 years, of Hermitage, his father Wayne R. and stepmother Melba (Rice) Keck of Indianola, Oklahoma, , his grandmother Joanne Schneider, of Wheatland his brother John klingensmith and fiancée’ Jennifer Lacey, of Wheatland, his girlfriend Kendra Heim of Greenville, several aunts, uncles and cousins and two nieces Gabriella Klingensmith and Rian Klingensmith and his dog, Harlee Dee.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Norman A. Keck and Catherine (Miller) Keck, maternal grandfather, Andrew Schneider and one uncle Robert “fuzzy” Frazzini.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Tyrone Steals officiating. Burial will be private in St. Rose Rose Cemetery.

The family has asked that everyone attending the visitation and service, please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Funeral Home.

