Cyndi M. (Trowbridge) Isenberg, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cyndi M. (Trowbridge) Isenberg, age 60, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence.

Born June 17, 1960, in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Linda (Fleming) Stearns.

Cyndi graduated from Sharon High School and also attended Cosmetology School.

She enjoyed reading, Sudoko, crafts and sewing.

Cyndi is survived by a daughter, Tonia Chambers, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Tammy Lawrence, Mary Rodwanski, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren, Tori Porterfield, Joclyn Leak, Chloe Howell and Charisma Blanchard and five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Weidner, Adonis Blanchard, Cianna Howe, Kai’marr Howe and Gabriella Porterfield.

She was preceded in death by her mother, a brother, Thomas Trowbridge and a grandchild, Heaven Bennett.In keeping with Cyndi’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.