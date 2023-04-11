HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis “Artie” Garner, age 84, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Born May 2, 1938, in Ridgeley West Virginia, he was the son of the late Curtis and Ruth (Sutton) Garner.

He married the former Josephine “Jo” Totea on April 14, 1977, and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2018. Previously he was married to Deanna Barrett and she also preceded him in death.

Artie graduated from Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland and served his country in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. He spent 29 years working for LTV Steel in Youngstown, OH, as a Tow Motor Operator, before retiring in 1986.

Artie liked camping and watching sports. He was a life long Cleveland Browns and Guardians (formerly the Indians) fan. He was also very active and served as a campground host at Pymatuning for five years. He loved meeting and talking to people, his family said he was a BSer and had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by two sons, John Garner (Coco) and Joseph Garner, both of Las Cruces, New Mexico, a stepson Gerald Smith (Jackie), of Grove City, Pennsylvania, a stepdaughter, Pamela Yuran, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a Stepson-in-law, Don Hettrick, of Hubbard, Ohio, two sisters, Marylou Hook, of Texas and Ramona Seib (Fred), of Maryland, two brothers, Jack Garner (Ila), of Ohio and Martin Garner (Joyce) , of Florida, a sister-in-law Charlene Garner, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, and three grandchildren, Christopher Garner, Shaina Jones and Benjamin Smith.

He was preceded in death by a brother James Garner, a sister, Anna Mae Ramhoff and a stepdaughter, Lori Hettrick.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA. 16146. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.