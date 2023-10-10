HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claryce L. (George) “Rusty” Houston, age 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Avalon Springs Nursing Center.

Born May 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace (Scott) George.

She married James Houston in 1949 and he preceded her in death.

Claryce was a 1948 graduate of Braddock High School and worked for both the State of Pennsylvania in the Welfare Office and Mercer County, managing the Personal Property Tax Office.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, decorating and taking care of others, especially her family.

She was a member of Mercer United Methodist Church and a former member of Coventry Presbyterian Church. Most recently a member of the West Middlesex Presbyterian Church.

Claryce is survived by three sons, Rick (Barb) Houston of Courtland, Ohio, Jim (Dawn) Houston and Jeff Houston, both of Mercer, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jack George.

A gathering time will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at West Middlesex Presbyterian Church, 3082 E. Main Street, West Middlesex, PA 16159. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the church with the Rev. Mark Almie officiating.

Burial will be in Plain Grove North Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and the West Middlesex Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.