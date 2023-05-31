SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann (Zele) Paulenich, age 100, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima, Ohio.

Born December 16, 1922 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Turk) Zele.

She married Harry J. Paulenich, Sr. on September 6, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 21, 1983.

Christine was a 1941 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She worked most of her life as a waitress for both Haney’s Dinner Bell and the Wave and was also a clerk for Ideal Bakery.

She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church and St Joseph’s Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania and a member of the SNPJ in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include two sons, Harry (Judith) Paulenich, Jr. of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania and John (Regina) Paulenich of Struthers, Ohio; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were four sisters, Mary Bitenz, Ann Zele, Tillie Korbar and Dorothy Spadin and a grandson, Ross Paulenich.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home, with Fr. Thomas Whitman officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

