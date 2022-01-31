SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. Miller, age 75, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Quality Life services in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born on August 28, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. The daughter of the late Howard, Sr. and Amy Jane (Diefenderfer) Miller.

Charlotte was a 1964 graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked for Howell Industries as a fork lift operator for 32 years until her retirement in 2003.

She also worked for Nutrition, Inc. of Hermitage and was a Crossing Guard for the Sharon School District.

Charlotte was a former member of the All Saints Community Church in Cortland, Ohio, where she served on the Mission Board and sang in the choir.

She also liked doing jigsaw puzzles and cheering for her favorite football team the San Francisco 49ers. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially loved her dog, Scruffy.

She is survived by a brother, Walter (Linda) Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Patti Miller of Brookfield, Ohio and seven nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Oakley and two brothers, Daniel Diefenderfer and Howard Miller, Jr., as well as a special niece, Judy Oakley and her aunt and uncle, Gaylord and Lucinda Morford.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Dave Peters officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

