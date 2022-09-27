HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene (Braine) McConnell, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 after an extended illness.

She was born on July 30, 1940, to the late Walter and Twila (Marsteller) Braine in Sharon, P ennsylvania.

While she was young her family moved to Hickory Township (Hermitage). Her family owned and operated Braine & Foreman, present-day Cottage Garden. She spent her youth helping her parents run the gift and floral shops as well as working in the green house. This was the start of her savvy business mind.

In grade school, Charlene met and became friends with Tom McConnell. They were friends throughout the years and became high school sweethearts. Tom was the love of her life. They married on January 2, 1960, and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

Charlene started her career as a secretary for Guss Paul’s in Wheatland, P ennsylvania. She later spent years helping Tom build his construction company. She worked behind the scenes doing the books, answering phones, and even picking up and delivering construction products to work sites so Tom could keep working. She held the role of Secretary of McConnell Construction Company, but we all know that she was so much more to the company.

Her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her five children. George Tom (Michele) of Bellefonte, P ennsylvania, Terry (Sarah) of Masury, Ohio, Cindy (Greg) Andreyko of N. Huntingdon, P ennsylvania, Cathy (Tim) Herberger of Hubbard, Ohio, and Matt (Angela) of Hermitage, P ennsylvania. She was also grandmother to 13 children and great-grandmother to eight. She attended and supported her children in all their endeavors.

Charlene was a very compassionate caring lady who viewed the world with respect and shared grace with everyone in her presence. Always willing to lend a hand and her heart to anyone who may be struggling with life. She will be missed by many though will remain within many of our hearts as well.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, George and Eleanor McConnell she was preceded in death by her sister and her brother in-law Arlene and Milton Maxwell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m at Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage, P ennsylvania. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers and donations the family request to keep Charlene and her family in your prayers.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.