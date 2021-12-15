SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil L. Griffin, age 91, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born July 29, 1930, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Roy and Mildred (Allen) Griffin.

He married the former Joan Stasey on October 22, 1954 and she preceded him in death on December 8, 2011.

Cecil was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School.

He served his country honorably during the Korean War in the U S Army. Cecil was a Tech Sergeant with the 10th ECB of third infantry division, combat engineering unit.

Upon returning home from the war, he went to work for Pennsylvania Railroad in Sharon, Pennsylvania and also the Ford Motor Company in Walton hills, Ohio. He spent most of his employment career working for General Fireproofing Office Furniture, in Youngstown, Ohio, as an inside sales representative. He worked there for 36 years until his retirement in 1992.

In his spare time, Cecil liked to hunt and fish. He was described as a kind man whom everybody loved. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, it was said to be his number one priority.

He was a lifetime member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Cecil is survived by four daughters, Dr. Audrey Griffin and her husband Rev. Ken Chorle, of North Carolina, Laurel Lindey and her husband Edward, III, of Mercer, Robin Dodds and her husband Ronald, of Iowa and Brenda Griffin of Sharpsville, sister-in-law Olivia Griffin, of Sharon, sister, Elaine Parry Schwartz, of Sharon, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Griffin and two sisters Erma Baker and Doris Steiner and a great grandson Greyson Lindey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.; from the Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Andrews pastor of Eastside Baptist Church and Rev. Ken Chorle, Cecil’s son-in-law.

Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery following Full Military Honors at the cemetery chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eastside Baptist Church, 201 Spruce Ave., Sharon, Pa, 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting Stevenson Funeral Home net.