HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine M. (Woge) Wilson, age 100, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born July 21, 1922 (she had just celebrated her 100th Birthday) in Sharon, P ennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Schmeltzer) Woge.

She married Carl Wilson on July 30, 1940 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2005.

Catherine attended #14, a one room schoolhouse for her first six years of school and graduated from Hickory High School, class of 1940.

Catherine was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon for over 50 years and also attended First Baptist Church of Sharpsville. A charter member of Hermitage Woman’s Club & Shenango Valley AARP #3616, she was honored into Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame in June 2001.

In her spare time Catherine enjoyed listening to Country Music and attending Country Music Concerts. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida and California to visit her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Oakes Fragle, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania and Carole (Robert) Kassi, of Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter-in-law, Lydia Santell, of Ft. Myers Florida, grandchildren, Wendy Getway of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, Edwin Getway of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, and Bonnie (Mark) Maxie of Ponce Inlet, Florida, step-grandson, Robert Kassi, of New Castle, P ennsylvania, great-grandchildren Sarah Getway of Slippery Rock, P ennsylvania and George (Courtney) Getway of Ellwood City, P ennsylvania, five step-great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and one step-great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Carl J. Wilson, her brothers James and Edward Woge, a grandson Christopher Oakes, a step-grandson James Kassi and her two pets, her Lhasa Apso, Tattoo and her Maine Coon Cat, Shadow.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral home, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a,m, at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Sutton officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Ave., Hermitage, Pa, 16148.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net