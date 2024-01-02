WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn A. Campbell, age 79 of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Born December 14, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William E. and Evelyn (Williams) Titus.

She married James R. Campbell, on June 22, 1985 and he survives at home.

Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Hickory High School.

She spent most of her employment career, as a caseworker for the State of Pennsylvania Welfare Office. She was later promoted to supervisor of the Inspector General’s Office.

In her spare time Carolyn enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling, bowling and going to the casino. She loved all family activities, especially camping with her grandkids.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Thomas W. (Jill) Blance, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother, Tod Titus of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren, Keillee W., Amon T. and Ada G. Blance and a great-grandchild, Ryker Blance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Titus and a sister, Nancy Schandelmeier.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.