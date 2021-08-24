Carol Sue (Kawana) Miklos, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Sue (Kawana) Miklos, age 84, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.



Born January 7, 1937, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Katherine (Weber) Kawana.



Carol married Robert S. Miklos on October 12, 1957 and he preceded her in death in May of 1989.



A 1954 graduate of Sharon High School, Carol spent most of her years as a homemaker, looking after her five sons. When her sons were raised, she opened Nemo’s Sub Shop in Hermitage, which she operated for many years.



In her spare time Carol liked to paint, liked spending her summers at Lake Erie and was a friend and counselor to anyone who needed one. Most of all she loved spending time and caring for her children and grand-children.

She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church.



Carol is survived by four sons, Scott (Deanne) Miklos, of New Port Richey, Florida, Bob (Irene) Miklos, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Paul (Sue) Miklos, of Cape Coral, Florida and David (Jennifer) Miklos, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren, Jenifer (Matt) Linn, Bobby (Kaitlin) Miklos, Josh Miklos, Stephen Miklos, Brianne Miklos, Amanda Miklos, Jessica Miklos and Marissa Miklos, two great-grandchildren, a sister Donna Komocsin of Hollywood Florida and her God Daughter Karen Campman Emmett.



She was preceded in death by a son Jack Miklos, a brother, Paul Kawana and a sister, Mary Lou Garrett.



Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. from the funeral home, with Pastor Sheila Palonen officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.