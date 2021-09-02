Carol Joan (Copper) Robinson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Joan (Copper) Robinson, 77, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital with her family at her side.

Born September 1, 1943, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Gerald M. and Viola G. (Shaffer) Copper.

She married Ralph E. Robinson on July 27, 1981 and he survives at home.

Carol was a 1961 graduate of Laurel High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She spent over 50 years as a hairdresser and was the former owner of the Ultimate Touch hair salon in Sharpsville, from 1985-2000.

Carol was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she served as a Deacon, was a member of the Mary Martha Circle and generously contributed her time to working the Bazaar each year.

She was also an avid Steelers fan and loved watching the games and discussing the games with her sons.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Carl Nowajewski and his fiancée, Wendy Ellebrecht, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Todd Nowajewski of El Cerrito, California; two stepsons, Todd Robinson and Dale (DeeDee) Robinson, both of Tampa, Florida; a sister, Karen J. (David) Hockenberry and niece, Kendra, of San Tan Valley, Arizona; a brother-in-law, Frank Robinson (Connie) of Peoria, Arizona; three grandchildren, Erica Poling, Josh Nowajewski, Niko Robinson and a great-granddaughter, Ava Poling.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Copper.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

