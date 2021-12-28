SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – C. A. (Rusty) Mitchell, Jr., age 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Rusty was born April 2, 1957, in Vallejo, California, the son of James L. Black Sr. and Eva Mae Porterfield.

He was a 1976 graduate of Sharon High School and he worked as a truck driver for Smith Transport out of Indiana for 12 years.

Rusty enjoyed bowling and belonged to the Unique Mixed Bowling League. He also liked woodworking, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by one daughter, Christina M. (Mark) Ewing, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, one brother Pete Black, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Sue Ann Lutton, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Carol Peska, of Farmdale, Ohio and two grandchildren Mason and Maddox Ewing.

Rusty was preceded in death by three brothers James E. Black Jr., Chet Black and Joseph Black.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM, from the Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Lego officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.