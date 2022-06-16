SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty P. (Atkinson) Dunn, known as “Betty Dee”, age 93, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio and Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Born March 17, 1929, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Walter Robert and Illa M. (Egger) Atkinson.

She married John Robert (Bob) Dunn, on June 10, 1972 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2006.

She was an honor student at Brookfield High School and graduated with the class of 1947. She continued her education at the Shenango Valley Business College, where she earned her degree in Interior design.

Betty worked as an Interior designer for over 20 years at Willson’s Furniture. She attended many Interior Design Seminars while working for Willsons. She was known throughout the Sharon, Warren and Youngstown area for excellence in interior design. She showed her talents through model rooms at Willsons.

Betty loved to travel and she loved listening to music.

She was a former member of the Hubbard Methodist Church.

Surviving is a son, Ronald and his wife, Connie Distransky, of Omaha, Nebraska; stepsons, Dan and wife, Kathleen Dunn, of Mesa, Arizona and Jeffrey Dunn of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; a brother, Dr. John Neral of Frostburg, Maryland and stepsisters-in-law, Sandra Dunn of Bradenton, Florida and Donna Dunn of Gilbert, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Atkinson, Jr. and stepsons, Tim and Richard Dunn.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Shaffer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

