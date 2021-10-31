Barbara Allen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara (Savchuk) Allen, age 84, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at O’Brien’s Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

Born January 28, 1937 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Leonti and Anna Marie (Krizen) Savchuk.

In her younger years, she was known as “Margie” by her family.

She married Donald H. Allen on August 3, 1960 and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2004.

Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Greenville’s Penn High School.

She was a homemaker who liked to plant flowers and had a natural green thumb. She also enjoyed going to a friend’s camp in Sigel, Pennsylvania, with her husband and sons.

She had a caring heart and would give a smile and kind word to everyone. One of her favorite past times was telling stories of her younger years growing up on the Savchuk Farm.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Keith (Lori) Allen, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and William R. (Shari) Allen of Vienna, Ohio; a brother, John (Bonnie) Savchuk of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Dorothy J. Jones of Huntsville, Texas and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Theodore, Anthony, Joe and Paul and a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Kaller.

A gathering time will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation, directed to Clear Creek State in Sigel, Pennsylvania, the website is paparksandforest.org/support, then go to the tributes page and click on the memorial gifts form.