MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur B. Custer, age 69, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born June 17, 1952, in Masury, Ohio, he was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy (Poweski) Custer.

Arthur attended Brookfield Schools.

He then served his country in the US Marine Corps.

He worked as a laborer for Sharon Steel for several years.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandkids and working on cars. He was a member of both the former Eagles Club and the former Carpo Russ Club.

Arthur is survived by three daughters, Bertha Custer, of Masury, Ohio, Dorothy (Timothy) Fisher, of Masury, Ohio and Adeline (James) Tomski, of New Castle; one son, Arthur (Christine) McKelvey, of Gunnersville, Alabama; a brother, Russell Custer, of Clarion, Pennsylvania; six sisters, Ruth Hawkins, of Masury, Ohio, Mary McKelvey, of Masury, Ohio, Nettie Custer and Patty Gerba, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Debbie Mitchell, of Brookfield, Pennsylvania and Bobbie Henry, of Masury, Ohio, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin and Stephen Custer and two sisters, Geneva Custer and Kathy Kurtz.

There is no visitation or services, burial will be on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Westside Cemetery in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

The Wheatland, Farrell, W. Midddlesex Area Honor Guard will perform full Military Honors.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.