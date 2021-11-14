Annette Lenore (Thomas) Wingerter, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Lenore (Thomas) Wingerter, 86, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Born May 30, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, she was one of three daughters of the late Clarence V. and Annette “Mimi” (Wylam) Thomas.

She married John Edward Wingerter on December, 8, 1962, after a whirlwind romance that lasted 59 years.

Ann was a 1953 graduate of Southside High School in Youngstown, Ohio and worked for Helen Freed’s as a seamstress and bridal consultant.

Her love for travel led her all over the world. She also liked to sew do needlepoint and crochet and she loved her corgi and ginger. She was a fine cook and a renaissance woman. A very fine woman, cultured and poised.

In addition to her husband, Annette is survived by one daughter, Bonny and her husband, Kelly Rozzi, of Fowler, Ohio; one son, John Louis Wingerter of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Marilyn of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and one grandchild, Ashlee.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lenore Newbold, two years to the day.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday, November 18, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Chaplain Bill Beck, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at Kohmen.org or the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929.