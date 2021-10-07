Anna Kathryn Davies, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Kathryn “Kathy” (O’Neil) Davies, age 98, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her daughter at her side.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, December 16, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Sarah (Slayton) O’Neill.

She married Edward C. Davies, on February 22, 1947 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2020.

Kathy spent most of her life as a housewife, but she did work for a brief time for Sharon Commercial Printing.

She was Episcopal in faith and a member of the former Church of the Redeemer.

Kathy was a 1941 graduate of Sharon high School.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going on trips to the casino and loved to travel, especially on cruises.

She is survived by a daughter, Jill Hockenberry and her husband Greg, of Wooster, Ohio; special friends, Bob and Kathy Beck, of Hermitage Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Erma Davies, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by his sister, Madeleine Ryan and brothers, William Paul Norman and Robert O’Neill.

A gathering time will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m., from the Funeral Home, with Father Glenn krytzer officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 322 English Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001 or a charity of your choice.

A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Nugent’s Nursing Home and Michele from the Three Rivers Hospice for the compassion and loving care they gave to Kathy.

