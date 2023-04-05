NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Michael Harakal, age 64 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hartford, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Born March 23, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Thomas A. Harakal and Betty (Maybee) Loyd. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Andrew was a graduate of both Hartford High School in Hartford, Ohio and Youngstown State University.

He worked as a car inspector for different insurance companies. Early on in his career he had a love for cooking and worked for several restaurants. He was also a contractor and worked in construction in Florida.

Andrew was a lifelong Episcopalian and a former member of St John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and also had a love of animals and their care.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Stacey Takash of Masury, Ohio; two brothers, Matthew Harakal of Paoli, Indiana and Thomas Harakal of Cambridge, Massachusetts; significant other, Marcie Knapp of New Castle and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Melissa Moore.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the lounge at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will take place in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will follow in Westside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rosd SE, Vienna, OH, 44473, or the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

On-line condolences, may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

